http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/tUy8ETzefns/chuck-e-cheese-parent-seeks-bankruptcy-amid-extended-restaurant-closures-11593081327

Chuck E. Cheese, the pizza and entertainment chain synonymous with children’s birthday parties, filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday after the Covid-19 pandemic shook its family-friendly business model to its core.

Owned by Apollo Global Management Inc. and known for ball pits, arcade games and an anthropomorphic mouse mascot, the company has recently started to reopen some locations, according to a letter to employees viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The reopenings didn’t come soon enough to avert a bankruptcy filing,…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

