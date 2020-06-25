http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/lRYO9Y4pRcI/os-ne-orlando-george-floyd-protests-lrad-opd-20200625-vke7xwiggbg23llwetr4eggsz4-story.html
“As somebody who’s been to … dozens of these protests and heard plenty of announcements made over loudspeakers from just cops with bull horns, squad cars, what have you, they have no difficulty communicating verbally to the crowd and being heard,” he said. “… So from my perspective as a member of the public and somebody who’s out there … exercising my First Amendment right very peacefully, it appeared as a provocation.”