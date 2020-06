https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/country-group-dixie-chicks-changes-name-chicks/

(FOX NEWS) Country music trio Dixie Chicks has changed their name.

Across the band’s social media pages, the women now go by The Chicks. On Thursday morning, their official Twitter handle was changed from @dixiechicks to @thechicks.

The group made up of Natalie Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire, and Emily Strayer, also changed their name on Instagram and Facebook.

