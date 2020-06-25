http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Hr7NLcI2_yc/

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters shouted a political script at diners after entering a restaurant in Washington, DC, on Thursday evening.

Over a dozen left-wing activists entered Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar, a restaurant serving Peruvian cuisine with limited capacity due to coronavirus-related decrees restricting commerce.

A male led the charge, shouting a prepared script in segments that he read off a mobile phone. His fellow protesters repeated his remarks in a mantra-esque manner.

Below is a partial transcript edited for clarity:

We are here tonight while you are dining because black people are dying at the hands of the police. So, while you are dining, we are sorry for your inconvenience, but black people are dying today. While you are dining, we’re going to read you some facts about the murder of black people. We are here tonight because black lives matter. We are here tonight because black trans lives matter.

Assorted political signs held by the leftists read, “NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE, #BLACKLIVESMATTER,” “ABOLISH THE INSTITUTION WE NEED A REVOLUTION,” “DEFUND and ABOLISH MPD,” and “FREE THE PEOPLE, FIGHT THE POWER, FUCK THE POLICE.”

Several restaurant patrons raised their hands when asked to do so by the Black Lives Matter activists.

The group shouted, “If you believe that black lives matter, if you believe that black trans lives matter, we ask you to raise your hand up in the air in solidarity with all black and brown murdered by the police. We demand you to abolish the police.”

Breitbart News asked an employee of Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar if the Black Lives Matter protesters coordinated their performance with the restaurant’s management.

“No,” replied the restaurant employee. “They came in of their own free will, and there were too many of them to kick out, so I just kind of let them do what they wanted to.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.

