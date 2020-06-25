https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/defense-department-20-top-chinese-firms-including-huawei-owned-backed-chinese-military/

(BBC NEWS) The US Defense Department has determined that 20 top Chinese firms, including Huawei, are either owned by or backed by the Chinese military.

The list, seen by US media, features video surveillance firm Hikvision, China Telecoms, China Mobile and AVIC.

The determination could lay the groundwork for new US financial sanctions against the firms.

It comes as the US has pressured other countries, including the UK, to bar Huawei for national security reasons.

