https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-block-resolution-that-opposes-defunding-police-comes-as-nation-battles-riots-soaring-crime

House Democrats overwhelmingly voted on Thursday, 231 to 176, to block a Republican resolution that called for justice for George Floyd, condemning riots, and opposing efforts to defund or dismantle police departments.

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), does the following:

Calls for justice for George Floyd.

Calls for justice for officers and others who have suffered from violence at the hands of extremists

Strongly condemns the violence, riots, and looting in the United States

Recognizes that violent opportunists use the cover of legitimate protests by their fellow citizens to sow chaos

Recognizes that the actions of those committed to violence does not diminish the rights of other Americans to peacefully protest

Urges peace and order to be restored

Expresses that those responsible for these violent acts be held criminally responsible for their actions

Strongly opposes any effort to establish autonomous areas within the sovereign territory of the United States

Strongly opposes efforts to defund, dismantle, or disband police forces

“What happened in Minneapolis we all know was a tragedy,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said. “Never should have happened. Wrong as wrong could be, and his family deserves justice.”

“There is a big difference between peaceful protest and rioting,” Jordan continued. “There is a big difference between peaceful protests and violence. There is a big difference between peaceful protest and attacking police officers. And there is certainly a big difference between peaceful protest and forming CHAZ or CHOP or any type of autonomous zone.”

Jordan also noted that the resolution strongly opposed defunding the police, which comes at a time where crime rates have soared across the country in recent weeks.

WATCH:

🚨🚨 Democrats just BLOCKED a vote on @RepGregSteube‘s resolution that calls for:

• Justice for George Floyd

• Condemns violence & rioting

• Prevents defunding of police pic.twitter.com/4j1cOeExwf — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) June 25, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

