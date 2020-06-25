https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/disney-rebrand-song-south-themed-splash-mountain-princess-frog-ride/

Disney’s iconic Song of the South themed Splash Mountain ride will be rebranded as a Princess and the Frog ride in both their California and Florida parks.

A petition had been circulating in recent weeks to rebrand it for the first black Disney princess, but the company claims that they had already been planning to do it for a year.

“We’re thrilled to share Splash Mountain at @Disneyland & @WaltDisneyWorld will be completely reimagined with a new story inspired by an all-time favorite @DisneyAnimation film, ‘The Princess and the Frog,’” the company posted on Twitter Thursday.

We’re thrilled to share Splash Mountain at @Disneyland & @WaltDisneyWorld will be completely reimagined with a new story inspired by an all-time favorite @DisneyAnimation film, “The Princess and the Frog.” Learn about what Imagineers have in development: https://t.co/HyKfdDSH3j pic.twitter.com/DV6476KAVX — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 25, 2020

The theme of the log flume ride was the 1946 film Song of the South which focused on the friendship between a 7-year-old white boy and a black plantation worker named Uncle Remus after the end of the American Civil War and the abolition of slavery. Critics have long claimed that the movie is racist due to “racial stereotypes” and glorification of the south. It has never been released in a home video format in the United States.

James Baskett, who played Uncle Remus, became the first black man to win an Oscar after he received an honorary Academy Award for the role.

Disney, like nearly every other company, has been pandering hard to the Black Lives Matter mob. They recently released an ad supporting the movement aimed at children.

