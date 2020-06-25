https://www.dailywire.com/news/disturbing-video-shows-sleeping-homeless-person-attacked-with-fireworks-by-laughing-man

On Sunday morning, a sleeping homeless man in New York City was attacked with fireworks, suffering burn injuries to his back.

“Earlier yesterday morning, a homeless male was sleeping on the sidewalk in front of 67 Lenox Avenue, in the confines of the 28 pct, when he was attacked,” posted NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison. “The male pictured above threw a lit firework on him, which exploded causing burns to the victims back.”

The culprit, a black male seen laughing and smiling after intentionally tossing the fireworks at the 66-year-old homeless man, is still at large, according to CBS New York.

At least two other bystanders appear to be watching and taping the incident.

Earlier yesterday morning, a homeless male was sleeping on the sidewalk in front of 67 Lenox Avenue, in the confines of the 28 pct, when he was attacked. The male pictured above threw a lit firework on him, which exploded causing burns to the victims back. pic.twitter.com/gUZhbLznGT — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 23, 2020

Commenting on the incident, the official Twitter account for the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) blasted those in the area for not stepping up and helping the victim.

“Homeless man literally set on fire last night on the streets in Brooklyn,” the SBA posted to Twitter on Monday. “Take a close look NOT one person can be seen defending this victim.”

“Not one person seemed to care no protesters to condemn no news media to tell the story,” the post added.

Homeless man literally set on fire last night on the streets in Brooklyn. Take a close look NOT one person can be seen defending this victim. Not one person seemed to care no protesters to condemn no news media to tell the story. pic.twitter.com/OYlgLJUuis — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 23, 2020

Some local residents are displeased, too.

“When you see something disgusting like that, knowing what’s going on right now, that’s crazy,” said Tyreke Cole of Harlem, according to the CBS affiliate.

“Tyreke and his brother Tyquan told Grymes crimes like this one take away from the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests against racism and police brutality,” the report noted.

“It’s like, what did we go out there and protest for if we came back here and did this to each other?” Tyquan said.

Tyreke added, “When you’re tearing down your own people, it’s like, what example are you setting?”

As noted by The Daily Wire on Tuesday, far-left New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged to crack down on fireworks:

Amid a major increase in violent crime — and particularly gun violence — that has police officials warning of a “storm on the horizon,” de Blasio announced Tuesday that he plans on creating an “illegal fireworks task force,” which, Buzzfeed News reports, will “involve over 40 law enforcement officers conducting undercover buys and sting operations that target people selling fireworks in the city.”

De Blasio made the move soon after protesters showed up outside his home demanding action.

On Wednesday, Chief Harrison posted about a 3-year-old boy who was injured by fireworks while inside of his apartment. “The victim was in a bedroom looking out of the window at the fireworks,” he said, “when one of the shells entered the window striking him.”

“The shell blew apart causing a laceration to the left bicep requiring stitches and 1st & 2nd degree burns,” Harrison added.

The shell blew apart causing a laceration to the left bicep requiring stitches and 1st & 2nd degree burns. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 24, 2020

Anyone with information should please contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit their website, or contact them on Twitter via @NYPDTips.

