(CNBC) Stocks ended a volatile session Thursday with solid gains as investors cheered regulation rollbacks for the big banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 299.66 points higher, or 1.2%, at 25,745.60. The S&P 500 ended the day up 1.1% at 3,083.76. The Nasdaq Composite also advanced 1.1% to 10,017.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Commission said it would allow banks to more easily make large investments into funds such as venture capital funds. Also, banks will not have to set aside cash for derivatives traders between different affiliates of the same firm, potentially freeing up more capital.

