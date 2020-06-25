https://www.theblaze.com/news/dr-oz-americans-sloppy-covid

Dr. Mehmet Oz says that Americans aren’t through dealing with COVID-19 — and have become complacent in their battle in remaining healthy amid the pandemic.

What are the details?

Oz, who appeared Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” said that Americans have “gotten sloppy” and have relaxed their precautions too much following the lifting of many lockdown restrictions across the country.

“We got a bunch of folks who are rebellious, frustrated, they’ve been locked up for a long time, especially young people, and we’ve gotten sloppy as you see,” he explained.

Oz said he realizes people want to get back to a “new normal,” but proper precautions need to remain in place, and people need to seriously heed health officials’ warnings.

“The virus is not done with us yet, so we got to keep battling it,” he said.

He pointed out that the average age of infection in June is “about 35,” which, he says, is “half the age of what it was early in the pandemic.”

What does this mean? Well, Oz says it proves that vulnerable populations — people who are overweight, hypertensive, diabetic, or older — are remaining indoors and away from the reopening process taking place in cities across the U.S.

“But the younger people, because they’re frustrated, they’re hanging out with each other, they’re going out to meet new people and we cannot afford to let our guard down right now, because reversing the trend gets a lot tougher once the virus is widely present,” he insisted.

What else?

Pointing to new growth in densely populated states like Arizona, Florida, and Texas, Oz said that the time to intervene has come once more — “before exponential growth gets out of control.”

“Obviously, if you can stay outside that would be great, in particular, avoid the super spreader events, big crowds,” Oz warned.

“[N]o one is immune,” he insisted.

