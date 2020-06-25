https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/504647-eighteen-relatives-test-positive-for-coronavirus-after-surprise

Eighteen members of a Texas family have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

The infections began after one relative, who was unknowingly sick with coronavirus, came into contact with seven family members at a birthday party in Carrollton, Texas, on May 30, according to area outlet WFAA. Those seven relatives spread the virus to 10 others through interactions.

Ron Barbosa told the outlet that his nephew hosted the party for his daughter-in-law. He said that his nephew believed a slight cough was attributable to his job in construction.

“It wasn’t that long. It was only a couple of hours,” Barbosa said. “But during that brief time, somehow the other 18 family members are now infected with COVID.”

Some of the men in the family also went golfing together earlier in the day, BuzzFeed News reported.

The infected group includes two young children and Barbosa’s parents, who are both in their 80s, as well as Barbosa’s sister, who is battling breast cancer.

Kathy, Barbosa’s sister, is recovering. His mother, Carole, has been hospitalized since June 16, according to WFAA. Barbosa’s father, Frank, has been hospitalized since June 17. He is in intensive care and on life support.

The man told WFAA that his father is in need of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. He shared the request on Facebook, and a group of firefighters who were previously infected said they would be willing to donate. However, individuals cannot donate plasma for one specific person, according to the outlet.

Barbosa told WFAA that he and his wife refused to go to the party for their own safety. A total of 25 people were in attendance, although not all of them arrived at the same time or stayed over the same period.

Barbosa said, “When people started getting sick, we really let everyone have it.”

“We knew this was going to happen, I mean this whole time this has been going on we’ve been terrified,” he continued.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Thursday that the state will pause its reopening process as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases spikes. The state is faced with an estimated 50,000 active cases, one of the highest infected populations in the country as of late.

