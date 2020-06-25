https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/epic-biden-emerges-basement-greeted-line-pro-trump-supporters-trump-truck-outside-lancaster-event-video/

Joe Biden emerged from his Delaware basement and traveled to Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Thursday to speak with families about the ‘Affordable Care Act.’

Biden was greeted by a line of pro-Trump supporters waving Trump 2020 flags.

The Trump supporters waved Trump 2020 flags and held up signs that read “Beijing Biden” and “Sleepy Joe.”

WATCH:

TRENDING: VIOLENT MOB Attacks Democrat State Senator for Taking Picture of their Vandalism – Punch Him, Kick Him, Beat Him in the Head and Ribs

Joe Biden finally left the basement, and here is the “welcome” he received. Pennsylvania voters support @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/3S3py4uC20 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 25, 2020

Then a Trump truck rolled up outside of Biden’s Lancaster event!

WATCH:

The Pro-Trump supporters outside of Joe Biden’s Lancaster, PA event have been joined by a truck. pic.twitter.com/wPADnQgcEt — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) June 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

