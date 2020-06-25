https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/epic-biden-emerges-basement-greeted-line-pro-trump-supporters-trump-truck-outside-lancaster-event-video/
Joe Biden emerged from his Delaware basement and traveled to Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Thursday to speak with families about the ‘Affordable Care Act.’
Biden was greeted by a line of pro-Trump supporters waving Trump 2020 flags.
The Trump supporters waved Trump 2020 flags and held up signs that read “Beijing Biden” and “Sleepy Joe.”
WATCH:
Joe Biden finally left the basement, and here is the “welcome” he received.
Pennsylvania voters support @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/3S3py4uC20
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 25, 2020
Then a Trump truck rolled up outside of Biden’s Lancaster event!
WATCH:
The Pro-Trump supporters outside of Joe Biden’s Lancaster, PA event have been joined by a truck. pic.twitter.com/wPADnQgcEt
— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) June 25, 2020