We reported on May 30th the recent riots in Democrat-led cities around the country were coordinated and related to three main groups: 1) US based Islamist Organizations, 2) Domestic terrorists, and 3) Others related to the Democrat Party.



Today we uncover a fourth major contributor, a Clinton pardoned member of the Weather Underground, S usan Rosenberg .



There clearly was no reason for the mass riots taking place around the country after the death of the individual at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Everyone who saw the police brutality was appalled and outraged at the sight of the policeman kneeling on the victims neck for an incredibly long period of time. The man died. But nothing warrants the wholesale destruction of property and and riots around the US since that event.

Here’s who we predicted were involved:



1. Domestic Terrorists

Across the country we have seen numerous incidents of domestic terrorists tearing the big cities apart.

In Portland, Oregon, Antifa showed up as was expected:

In Boston more masked rioters:

The same in Washington DC where Antifa set a church on fire and attacked the people’s house – the White House:

In Santa Monica, Antifa set a police car on fire and chased the police away:

2. US Based Radical Islamists



In LA rioters vandalized a Jewish synagogue and then came back later in the night to burn it down:

In Minnesota, the Governor’s daughter and Ilhan Omar’s daughter were both sharing Intel with rioters:

3. Democrats

In New York City, the mayor’s daughter is involved in the protests:

Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to condemn the looters and rioters, she just attacked President Trump:

Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden looked weak while meeting with members of Black Lives Matter (another domestic group involved in the riots):

At Least 13 Joe Biden Staffers Donate to Group Supporting Violent Minnesota Looters and Rioters

4. Today we can add another name to the group – a member of the Weather Underground, Susan Rosenberg:

We were the first to report that BLM was raising money using ActBlue as a resource. The Daily Caller confirmed this and reported that BLM is not a non-profit organization and nonprofit organization (Thousand Currents) said it provides ‘fiduciary oversight, financial management, and other administrative services to BLM.

Candice Owen reported on the BLM – ActBlue relationship and was targeted by a bogus fact-checker. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch jumped in and stated that the findings confirmed what we and Candice Owen reported:

Transparency? So if you want to make a tax-deductible charitable donation directly to Black Lives Matter, you can’t. You donate to Act Blue Charities. Act Blue Charities sends this money, allegedly, to another charity, Thousand Currents, which runs BLM as a “fiscal sponsorship.” — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 20, 2020

Thousand Currents is apparently a non-profit organization and Susan Rosenberg serves on its Board as reported by Wikipedia (note the link to Thousand Currents no longer works).

What’s the big deal? Susan Rosenberg was a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group, which included Obama friend Bill Ayers. In January of 2001, the New York Times reported that many politicians, including Democrat Chuck Schumer, were critical of a pardon President Clinton gave to her on his last day in office:

An unusual combination of New York political and law enforcement leaders have condemned former President Bill Clinton’s pardon of Susan L. Rosenberg, a one-time member of the Weather Underground terrorist group who was charged in the notorious 1981 Brink’s robbery in Rockland County that left a guard and two police officers dead. Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, a Republican, and United States Senator Charles E. Schumer, a Democrat, were among those who criticized the pardon, as did Bernard B. Kerik, New York City’s police commissioner, and David Trois, a Rockland County police union official.

Here is a related tweet about Rosenberg:

https://t.co/Fz8jVGXNOM

Who is Susan Rosenberg? She should NOT be allowed anywhere near a charity. What do public filings about Thousand Currents reveal concerning her background? — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) June 23, 2020

So contributions to BLM are funneled through ActBlue, the major resource for Democrat donations, and then funneled to an organization ran by a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group.

It’s clear that the recent riots around the country are not spontaneous. They are coordinated and planned. These riots are related to the same individuals involved in similar activities for years.



These people hate America.



