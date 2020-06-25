https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/famous-painting-virgin-mary-left-unrecognizable-botched-art-restoration/

(USA TODAY) A famous painting of the Immaculate Conception by baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo has become the newest in a long line of botched art restorations in Spain.

Murillo’s painting was reportedly cleaned by a furniture collector for €1,200, according to The Guardian. But despite two efforts to restore the work to its original state, the face of the Virgin Mary is now unrecognizable — causing outrage in the Spanish art conservation community and beyond.

“I don’t think this guy – or these people – should be referred to as restorers,” Fernando Carrera, former president of Spain’s Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators told the Guardian.

