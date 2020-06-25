https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/far-left-companies-pepsi-hp-doritos-paypal-adobe-bmw-pull-ads-facebook-ban-conservative-voices-president-trumps-posts/

Several far left companies including: Pepsi, HP, Doritos, Paypal, Adobe and BMW, pulled their ads from Facebook until they ban posts frrom US President Donald Trump.

The companies are only concerned about banning conservative voices.

You can bet that radical leftists and violent anarchists who are burning cities and destroying statues are safe with these companies.

Varney and Co. reported:

[embedded content]

Far Left groups are behind this effort to ban conservative voices online.

The Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Sleeping Giants and Color of Change are behind this latest effort to ban conservative voices.

CNBC reported:

Advertising agency Goodby Silverstein, owned by the Omnicom Group, has announced that it intends to join the ”#StopHateForProfit” campaign and pull advertising from Facebook next month. The agency’s clients include the likes of BMW, HP, PayPal, Pepsi, Doritos, and Adobe. Last week, a group of six organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Sleeping Giants and Color of Change, called on Facebook advertisers to halt their spending on the social media platform during the month of July. They’re asking large brands “to show they will not support a company that puts profit over safety.” “We will join #StopHate4Profit and stop posting on @Facebook for the month of July,” Goodby Silverstein said via Twitter. “We are taking this action to protest the platform’s irresponsible propagation of hate speech, racism, and misleading voter information. We encourage clients and our own people to join us.” Goodby Silverstein appears to be the first major ad agency to join the campaign. It did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for confirmation of how much it usually spends on Facebook ads and whether it will also stop advertising on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

