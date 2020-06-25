http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DI6z0_5Sh4s/

First Lady Melania Trump has limited her engagements over the last few months, though she paid her respects to Korean War veterans in a polka dot ensemble in Washington, D.C.

Melania Trump walked alongside President Trump to visit and pay respects to Korean War veterans at a memorial service on Thursday, choosing an apron wrap printed polka dot shirtdress by Rosetta Getty.

The black and white look retails for about $280.

Mrs. Trump paired the shirtdress with her favorite Saint Laurent black acetate square sunglasses and white leather Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

The Slovenian-born First Lady has grown fond of polka dots in her wardrobe — especially in stark black and white color palettes. In February, she channeled a Nancy Reagan-esque vibe in a Michael Kors polka dot blouse and skirt suit.

A week later, Mrs. Trump attended a NASCAR event — one of her last engagements before the pandemic — in a black and white Christian Dior tea-length dress with an Azzedine Alaïa laser-cut white leather belt. She wore the same white leather Manolo Blahniks for that look.

