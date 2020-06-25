https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fauci-masks-social-distance/2020/06/25/id/974147

Dr. Anthony Fauci cautions against gathering in crowds without social distancing or wearing masks. His warning was especially directed toward younger people.

During a Wednesday virtual talk with the Sacramento Press Club on Facebook, the country’s leading coronavirus expert suggested modifying social interactions to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

He suggested people wear masks when they get together and to distance themselves. He said the precautions are necessary in order to protect someone who is vulnerable from being infected inadvertently.

“It’s so understandable, the urge and the need to get back to normal, especially since a lot of that centers around socialization with the people you care about. That’s such a natural instinct in life. Unfortunately, we have to put that aside a bit,” he said.

His message was aimed at young people who he said are more likely to disregard mitigation measures because they are not as susceptible to the serious complications of the virus.

He said young people are part of the “dynamic pandemic process” and their actions can fuel the continuation of the outbreak. He added they have a societal responsibility to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“I’m the Grinch that stole fun,” he said of his suggestions. “I am the anti-fun guy.”

Fauci praised California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s response to the outbreak even as the state is seeing a spike in cases as the state reopens.

“I think California is starting to see little bits of surges at the community level as they’re opening up,” he said. “I know we’ve gotta get the population to realize that we’re all in this together.”

Fauci said he doesn’t predict another lockdown will take place, but he said a “pause” on reopenings could be a possibility.

“The good news is that it will end, I promise you,” he said. “The sobering news is that we’ve got a lot of work to do to get there.”

