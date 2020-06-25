https://www.dailywire.com/news/fbi-agents-notes-indicate-biden-brought-up-idea-of-investigating-flynn-court-filing-says

Handwritten notes by ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok in January 2017 appear to indicate former Vice President Joe Biden brought up the idea of investigating former national security advisor Michael Flynn, according to attorneys representing Flynn.

The attorneys say that Strzok’s notes indicate that Biden thought Flynn might have violated the Logan Act when he conversed with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, according to court papers filed on Wednesday. “The previously sealed document also says that former President Barack Obama told top members of his administration that ‘the right people’ should investigate Flynn,” The New York Post reported.

Flynn’s attorneys, Jesse Binnall and Sidney Powell, calling the new revelation “stunning and exculpatory evidence,” stated, “According to Strzok’s notes, it appears that Vice President Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act. That became an admitted pretext to investigate General Flynn.”

Flynn’s attorneys noted that Strzok’s notes were “previously withheld from General Flynn” until they received them on Jan. 23.

On May 12, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Biden whether he knew anything about the investigation of Flynn. “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” said Biden, adding later, “I was aware that there was — that they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it, and I don’t think anything else.”

“The president said yesterday that that move is justified because President Obama targeted Flynn,” said Stephanopoulos. “He called it ‘the biggest political crime in U.S. history.’ Your former Senate colleague, Charles Grassley, has added that Flynn was trapped, and asked on the Senate floor, ‘What did Obama and Biden know and when did they know it?’ So what did you know about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn and was there anything improper done?”

Biden answered, “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn, number one. Number two: this is all about diversion.”

Biden continued with his “diversion” theme, shifting away from the initial question: “This is a game this guy plays all the time. The country is in crisis; we’re in an economic crisis; we’re in a health crisis. We’re in real trouble. He should stop trying to always divert attention from the real concerns of the American people. The American people are worried , with good reason. He has acted irresponsibly from the very beginning. He continues to act irresponsibly. He hasn’t done his job; this is all about diverting attention; diverting attention from the horrible way in which he has acted … It’s all about diversion.”

Stephanopoulos pressed, “You say you don’t know anything about it but you were reported to be at a January 5, 2017 meeting where you and the president were briefed on the FBI’s plan to question Michael Flynn over those conversations he had with the Russian ambassador, Kislyak.”

Biden responded, “No, I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted, I’m sorry. I was aware that there was — that they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it, and I don’t think anything else.”

The former vice president then engaged in another “diversion” discussion again: “Look, think about this: can you imagine any other President of the United states focusing on this at the moment the country is just absolutely concerned about their health, the health of their children, the health of their families. I mean, this is— we have an economic crisis; we have a health crisis. This is all about diverting attention.”

