Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday downplayed concerns by Jacksonville residents regarding the upcoming Republican National Convention, saying Florida will not allow violence to dominate.

Thousands have signed a petition to keep the event out of the River City citing concerns over potential violence.

Bondi, 54, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, during an appearance on Newsmax TV said the concerns are misplaced.

“I was in Tulsa with the president for the rally,” Bondi said on “Spicer & Co.,” referring to Trump’s re-election campaign event last week in Oklahoma. “And I think a lot of people did not come to the rally because of this threat of violence and social unrest. But, you know what, in Florida, we do things differently.

“With Gov. (Ron) DeSantis, with Mayor (Lenny) Curry, we are going to be prepared. People will be safe in Florida, and, again, I’m thrilled that it’s coming to Jacksonville.”

Trump’s acceptance speech of the Republican nomination for president was moved from Charlotte to Jacksonville Aug. 24-27 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, refused to ease state novel coronavirus restrictions.

“We’re going to do a great job,” said Bondi, a Tampa native. “It’s going to be safe. And it’s two months away. A lot can happen in two months in a very good way, to bring peace back and hopes the COVID numbers will be much lower.

“I love Jacksonville.”

