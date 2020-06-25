https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/founder-1619-project-called-whitey-barbaric-devils-bloodsuckers-compared-columbus-hitler-1995-letter/

In a hateful, racist screed Nicole Hannah-Jones, the lunatic behind the anti-American 1619 Project, labeled whites “barbaic devils” and “bloodsuckers.”

Nicole Hannah-Jones then went on to compare Christopher Columbus to Hitler.

Hannah-Jones published this back in 1995.

She went on from there to release her 1619 Project that labels America a hate-filled and evil place.

Of course, this woman is the queen of the modern day left who hate America just as much.

The Federalist reported:

Nicole Hannah-Jones, the lead essayist on New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project, wrote a letter to the editor in Notre Dame’s The Observer stating that “the white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.” Hannah-Jones claimed that the actions of European settlers and explorers such as Christopher Columbus were “acts of devils” and likens them to Hitler. “[The whites] lasting monument was the destruction and enslavement of two races of people,” Hannah-Jones wrote. Hannah-Jones claims Africans arrived in North America long before Europeans, but that unlike Europeans, Africans befriended and traded with the indigenous people. She claims pyramids in Mexico are a symbol of said friendship. She then moves to the present and argues that white people today still take advantage of other people. “The descendants of these savage people pump drugs and guns into the Black community, pack Black people into the squalor of segregated urban ghettos and continue to be bloodsuckers in our community,” she writes.

