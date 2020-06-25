https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-trump-swing-states-poll

A new Fox News poll of registered voters in key battleground states finds that Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump.

All four states were carried by Trump in the 2016 election.

When asked who they would vote for if the election were held today, 49% of registered voters in Florida said they’d vote for Biden, while only 40% responded that they would vote for Trump.

That is a steep decline from the same poll in April when Biden only held a 3% lead above Trump, with 46% to 43% respectively.

Of those polled in Georgia, 47% said they’d pull the lever for Biden, while 45% said Trump was their choice.

In North Carolina, the results were the same: 47% for Biden and 45% for Trump.

Even in Texas the poll found Biden with an edge over Trump, 45% to 44%.

The poll was conducted between June 20 and 23, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

A previous Fox News poll found that Biden was ahead nationally by 12%, an increase from the prior lead he had of 8% in May. That poll showed that while Trump’s voters were motivated by a two-to-one margin by enthusiasm instead of fear, Biden’s voters were motivated by two-to-one by fear of Trump and not enthusiasm.

