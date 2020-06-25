https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/get-f-fed-black-man-starts-dismantling-seattle-chaz-zone-threatened-knife-wielding-man-videos/

“Go home!”

That’s what a fed-up black man told people in the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

“Get the f*** out!”

“We’re sick of this s***!”

And the man really meant it. Standing on the fringe of CHAZ, he at firstg began throwing traffic cones into the street. Then he move to large steel barricades set up as a perimiter. Then he moved into the zone, flipping tables over.

And he never stopped yelling.

At one point, another black man approached and apparently pulled a knife on the man.

“Put that s*** away! Put it the f*** down!” yelled the man dismantling the zone.

Two videos hit Twitter overnight, reportedly filmed withing the last 24 hours.

Seattle man begins dismantling CHAZ/CHOP. A one man wrecking crew. pic.twitter.com/TWjTcxAr1P — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 25, 2020

Seattle man has had enough of the CHAZ/CHOP. pic.twitter.com/wOf1nG9xyo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 25, 2020

CHAZ has been occupied by thousands of people following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Seattle authorities, including police and city officials, have done nothing, but in recent days, following several shootings in the law-free zone, they’ve begun talking about moving in to break down the compound.

President Trump supports the move. “Seattle Mayor says, about the anarchists takeover of her city, ‘it is a Summer of Love’. These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue. The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death. Must end this Seattle takeover now!”

Organizers of CHAZ say they’ve made their point.

“The CHOP project is now concluded. While we expect a very small handful of holdouts may try to remain in the CHOP, no further organizing will be occurring to support this presence and the number on-site will be too small to be more than an annoyance for pedestrians rather than a zonal blockade,” CHAZ leaders said in a statement. “We have been briefed that full rehousing of the SPD East Precinct staff into the station will occur no later than early next week and will be preceded by the removal of barriers and the reopening of streets to traffic.”

