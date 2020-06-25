https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/hero-jim-jordan-rips-jerry-nadler-calling-antifa-domestic-terrorists-imaginary-house-floor-video/

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) on Thursday called Antifa domestic terrorists “imaginary” on the House floor.

The House of Representatives will vote on police reform legislation Thursday evening.

Earlier Thursday Nadler argued that Antifa is “imaginary.”

Insanity.

WATCH:

.@RepJerryNadler just said #ANTIFA was “imaginary.” Seriously? Tell that to the business owners whose shops were looted and destroyed. pic.twitter.com/o8IVgP9G8I — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 25, 2020

Ranking member on the Judiciary Committee and hero Jim Jordan (R-OH) RIPPED Nadler on the House floor.

‘Antifa is real!’ Jim Jordan said.

“Ask the journalists they’ve attacked and the owners of businesses they’ve destroyed,” Rep. Jordan said.

WATCH:

The Chairman of the Judiciary Committee just called #Antifa “imaginary.” Antifa is real. Ask the journalists they’ve attacked and the owners of businesses they’ve destroyed. pic.twitter.com/KE5KdaOKWH — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 25, 2020

Antifa domestic terrorists have taken over 6 square blocks in Seattle but Nadler believes that is just your imagination.

Antifa has been terrorizing Portland residents for years.

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted out a photo in response to Nadler’s ridiculous claim that Antifa is imaginary.

