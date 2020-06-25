https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gas-tank-explosion-military/2020/06/25/id/974234

Iran’s defense ministry said a gas tank exploded near a military site Thursday night, rocking the capital.

No military installations had been affected by the incident close to the Parchin defense ministry base south of Tehran, defense ministry spokesman Davoud Abdi said in comments broadcast on state TV.

He did not provide any details on the cause of the blast, which caused a fire that was put out by emergency services. No casualties have been reported.

Mobile-phone footage showing a large, orange plume illuminating Tehran’s night sky was published earlier by the state-run Young Journalists’ Club.

