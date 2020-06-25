https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/happened-joe-biden-starts-talking-recording-fundraiser-obama-video/

This was awkward.
Back in May Joe Biden tried to talk to a pre-recorded questioner during a virtual town hall.

Things got awkward when MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell played a pre-recorded question from a viewer.

Biden tried talking to the pre-recorded questioner.

WATCH:

TRENDING: BREAKING: JUDGE SULLIVAN ORDERED TO SHUT DOWN GENERAL FLYNN CASE! — DC Appeals Court Upholds Justice Department’s Request!

Well, it happened again.

On Tuesday Joe Biden held a virtual fundraiser with Barack Obama.

During the fundraiser Biden started talking to a pre-recording again.

Oh my word.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

[embedded content]
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...