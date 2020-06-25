https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/happened-joe-biden-starts-talking-recording-fundraiser-obama-video/
This was awkward.
Back in May Joe Biden tried to talk to a pre-recorded questioner during a virtual town hall.
Things got awkward when MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell played a pre-recorded question from a viewer.
Biden tried talking to the pre-recorded questioner.
WATCH:
WATCH: Joe Biden tries to talk to pre-recorded questioner pic.twitter.com/nsPVVWtt8y
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 15, 2020
Well, it happened again.
On Tuesday Joe Biden held a virtual fundraiser with Barack Obama.
During the fundraiser Biden started talking to a pre-recording again.
Oh my word.
