This was awkward.

Back in May Joe Biden tried to talk to a pre-recorded questioner during a virtual town hall.

Things got awkward when MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell played a pre-recorded question from a viewer.

Biden tried talking to the pre-recorded questioner.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden tries to talk to pre-recorded questioner pic.twitter.com/nsPVVWtt8y — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 15, 2020

Well, it happened again.

On Tuesday Joe Biden held a virtual fundraiser with Barack Obama.

During the fundraiser Biden started talking to a pre-recording again.

Oh my word.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

