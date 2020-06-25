http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/biTFWbdb3e4/

The White House is being occupied by a “Nazi…sociopath,” according to left-wing pop star Madonna, who went on a fake news-filled, pro-Joe Biden rant over President Donald Trump’s rally remarks on Saturday in which he joked about slowing down coronavirus testing.

“Let me get this straight……..Lets slow down testing of Covid in America because the numbers of people testing positive are getting too high for Trump to deal with,” Madonna’s rant began. On Saturday, Trump said “I said to my people slow the testing down, please.” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump’s quip was aimed at the media’s hypocritical reporting on coronavirus testing.

Moreover, Dr. Anthony Fauci, testifying before Congress on Tuesday, said he’d never been asked to slow down testing, and said the country has is “doing more” testing, debunking the prevailing media narrative.

“And lets make it a law for anyone who burns the flag to go to jail for one year but lets have no law or reform or consequences put in place for Police officers who shoot and kill black victims for no reason!!” Madonna’s rant continued. “Finally- Trump is upset about George Washingtons image being desecrated even though George Washington owned Slaves!!”

“Ill take Sleepy Joe Biden any day over this White Supremacist.” the Grammy-winner said. “Aka/ Nazi Aka Sociopath thats in The WHITE HOUSE! Time to Wake Up. #vote #biden #nojusticenopeace #blacklivesmatter.”

Madonna has spent the last few weeks joining Black Lives Matter protests, screaming “fuck the police,” and claiming “no one should be able to carry a gun,” especially police officers. Still, it was Senate Democrats who blocked Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) police reform legislation. And all for officers involved in George Floyd’s death have been charged.

