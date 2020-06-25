https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mel-gibson-chicken-run-winona-ryder-anti-semitism/2020/06/25/id/974107

Mel Gibson has been fired from the “Chicken Run” sequel after Winona Ryder accused him of making an anti-Semitic remark toward her during a party in 1995, according to reports.

Gibson lent his voice to the original 2000 film but he will not be allowed to reprise his role as Rocky in the Netflix sequel, two sources revealed to The Wrap. The streaming platform is now looking for a new actor to fill his role.

News of Gibson’s axing comes days after Ryder revealed that he asked if she was an “oven-dodger,” a derogatory term that references the way Jewish people were incinerated in ovens during the Holocaust, according to the U.K.’s Sunday Times.

The 64-year-old “Mad Max” star, who has a history of making anti-Semitic and misogynistic comments, also allegedly asked one of Ryder’s gay friends at the party if he was “gonna get AIDS.” He later apologized for the comments.

Gibson vehemently denies making the remarks to Ryder.

However, the actor has a long history of uttering anti-Semitic slurs. In 1996 he was stopped for a DUI in Malibu, California, where he was recorded making anti-Semitic comments at the police officers.

“The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world!” he said at the time, according to the 2006 arrest report.

Gibson was also caught on tapes screaming profanities at his now ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva and making remarks about Mexican and Black people. He told her if she got raped by “a pack of [edited, racial slur]” it would be her fault.

Grigorieva accused Gibson of hitting her and he eventually pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor battery. The couple has a daughter together.

