https://www.theblaze.com/slightly-offensve/-what-its-really-like-inside-chaz

BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer, host of “Slightly Offens*ve,” spent three days in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone or CHAZ (also called Capitol Hill Organized Protest or CHOP) to find out what’s really going on inside the so-called autonomous zone.

Watch the two-part video report below for all the details:

[embedded content] ________________________________________________________________

Want more from Elijah Schaffer?

Subscribe to Elijah’s “Slightly Offens*ve” channel on YouTube for FREE access to his man-on-the-street interviews, protest coverage and more craziness that happens every day in the USA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

