https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/nascar-finally-releases-photo-noose-found-bubba-wallaces-garage-stall-noosegate/

NASCAR on Thursday finally released a photo of the garage door pull rope ‘fashioned as a noose’ found in black driver Bubba Wallace’s stall at Taladega Superspeedway.

The media exploded after NASCAR on Sunday released a statement revealing that a ‘noose’ was reportedly found in top driver Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage stall.

The FBI unleashed 15 agents on the case and ultimately determined that the ‘noose’ was actually a garage door pull rope.

It’s a garage door pull rope.

TRENDING: VIOLENT MOB Attacks Democrat State Senator for Taking Picture of their Vandalism – Punch Him, Kick Him, Beat Him in the Head and Ribs

In the meantime, Bubba Wallace was able to lash out at ‘racist and despicable’ Americans as the FBI took their sweet time getting the truth out to the public.

Bubba Wallace went on the Jussie Smollett tour, cried on his race car as fellow drivers stood in solidarity, and appeared on “The View.”

And here it is.

This is what Bubba Wallace’s team member imagined as a noose.

NASCAR releases photo to the media of the garage pull rope formed as a noose from the Bubba Wallace garage Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

This image was provide by NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/Z4ZyBzpREF — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 25, 2020

Here is the size comparison of door rope in question.



According to the FBI, the garage door pull rope had been there since October of 2019.

“The FBI learned that garage 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019,” the FBI said in a statement.

Race hustler Al Sharpton on Wednesday suggested Bubba Wallace was actually assigned to the garage stall because the garage door loop resembled a noose.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

