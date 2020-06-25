https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/north-carolina-police-donny-williams-racism/2020/06/25/id/974080

A police department in North Carolina fired three of its officers for making racist and hate-filled remarks that were caught on an in-car camera system.

Among the comments made by one of the officers in Wilmington, North Carolina, was that he was looking forward to martial law in the U.S. and “slaughtering” Black people. He used an expletive and a racist term in his remark.

They also talked about another civil war coming, with one even saying he was planning to buy another assault rifle.

Police chief Donny Williams released a statement and the findings of the internal investigation on Wednesday, saying he was “shocked, saddened and disgusted. There is no place for this behavior in our agency or our city and it will not be tolerated.”

The conversations were picked up by a camera that the officers did not realize had been activated. They included multiple uses of the N-word and many other disparaging comments about Black people. The officers also spoke ill of Williams, who was only installed as chief on Tuesday. He had been serving as interim chief since January. Williams is Black.

“Today is a challenging day for me because as your new police chief — one of my first major tasks is to announce the termination of three veteran police officers for misconduct,” Williams said. “While terminating an employee is never easy — there are times when it is extremely necessary.”

The department said the three officers, whose ages are 44, 48, and 50, will not be eligible for rehire. The North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission will also be told of the situation.

Williams said he will meet with every employee in the department during the month of July and will institute bias training and other programs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

