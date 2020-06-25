https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/new-project-veritas-video-confirms-without-doubt-facebook-targeting-conservatives-interfering-elections-global-scale/

The great James O’Keefe and Project Veritas released undercover video today that proves Facebook is targeting conservatives and putting MAGA supporters in the same grouping as terrorists.

The video goes on to explain how Facebook is working to promote the left and leftist causes on a global scale.

This is more proof of how Big Tech is eliminating Freedom of Speech in the United States.

BREAKING: ANOTHER INSIDER COMES FORWARD: “I was seeing them interfering on a global level in elections.” – @realryanhartwig Senior HR Business Partner at Facebook Proclaims Skin Color Determines Legal Standing in Complaint Scenarios #ExposeFacebookpic.twitter.com/z0jelI47If — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 25, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: JUDGE SULLIVAN ORDERED TO SHUT DOWN GENERAL FLYNN CASE! — DC Appeals Court Upholds Justice Department’s Request!

The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on Facebook targeting since the 2016 election.

For years now Facebook has been eliminating conservative content and censoring conservative pro-Trump publishers.

Conservative publishers (who aren’t having dinner with Mark Zuckerberg) have seen their traffic from Facebook diminished by more than 90%.

Facebook knows that conservatives relied on Facebook to pass on accurate news during the 2016 election. Facebook was determined in 2017 to NEVER allow this to happen again.

The Gateway Pundit was the fourth most influential conservative publisher on Facebook in 2016 according to Harvard and Columbia Journalism Review studies.

Since then Facebook has eliminated Gateway Pundit influence on Facebook. Of course, this is criminal conduct.

In the past Facebook has blocked TGP stories labeling them fake news, conspiracies and click bait.

In 2017, following the presidential election in November 2016, both the “Harvard Berkman Klein Center study and the Columbia Journalism Review study ranked The Gateway Pundit as the fourth most influential conservative publisher of the 2016 election.

Since then The Gateway Pundit has been censored or eliminated by the tech giants and far left social media platforms.

In September 2018 The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft testified before Congress on the criminal actions by Facebook to eliminate conservative voices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

