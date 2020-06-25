https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/not-just-trump-mainstream-media-now-targeting-king-david/

(BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS) A recent article in The New Yorker described Biblical King David as the head of a “rebel gang” lording over a “neglected chiefdom of pastoralists and outlaws”, making a living by collecting “protection money” from the locals. The theory was the brainchild of Yisrael Finkelstein, professor emeritus at Tel Aviv University, who

In the article, Finkelstein claims the original Hebrews were “of local stock” or, as the article explains “Bedouin nomads.” Nadav Na’aman, an authority on Jewish history and a colleague of Finkelstein’s at Tel Aviv University, describes David’s story, what the article describes as |ground zero” for reconciling the Bible and historical fact, as “extraordinary fiction.”

