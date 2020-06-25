https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/oglala-sioux-president-calls-mount-rushmore-removed-not-blown/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) The president of a South Dakota tribe called for Mount Rushmore to be removed, so long as the removal does not harm the existing environment.

Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner told the Argus Leader Thursday that he believed the massive carving featuring Presidents Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Teddy Roosevelt, and Thomas Jefferson should be removed from the area, which he considers to be part of the Sioux’s Great Sioux Reservation.

“I don’t believe it should be blown up, because it would cause more damage to the land,” said Bear Runner. “Removed but not blown up.”

President Trump is set to visit the monument over Independence Day weekend to view the fireworks display, which is returning for the first time in several years. Bear Runner said he was offended that Trump chose to visit the area without first requesting his tribe’s permission. He noted that the Sioux never officially ceded the land to the United States and said that any visit should include a government-to-government consultation between the Trump administration and tribal leadership.

