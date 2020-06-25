http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Ke-oNjOb_ZQ/index.html

Addressing Pakistan’s National Assembly, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said 262 pilots in the country “did not take the exam themselves” and had paid someone else to sit it on their behalf.

“They don’t have flying experience,” he said.

Pakistan has 860 active pilots serving its domestic airlines — including the country’s Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flagship — as well as a number of foreign carriers, Khan said.

PIA has grounded all its pilots who hold fake licenses, effective immediately.