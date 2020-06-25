https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/pennsylvania-university-remove-word-freedom-cards-petition-says-offensive-minorities/

Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania is removing the word “freedom” from its ID cards after a petition started making the rounds on campus recently.

The students passing around the petition believe “freedom” is offensive to black students who may have had relatives who were slaves 160 years ago.

You just can’t make this up.

Campus Reform reported:

While colleges across the country are removing statues and nixing traditions in the name of “inclusivity,” one university is removing the word “freedom” from its student identification cards because it is “has made minority students” feel “dehumanized.” Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania will change its student, faculty, and staff ID cards from “Freedom Cards” to “RMU ID Cards,” Campus Reform has learned. The decision follows the circulation of an online petition initiated by student Melanie Hall, who asked the university to rename its ID cards, arguing that the choice of “Freedom Cards” for minority students (who make up 24 percent of students at RMU, according to the petition) was a “poorly named form of identification.” It “has made minority students (black students in particular) feel like we are being dehumanized. Gifting us with IDs that grant us our ‘freedom’ is of extremely poor taste. Especially coming from a University that is named after a slave owner,” Hall wrote. “We would like to rename our Freedom Cards to something that is not insensitive,” reads the petition. “If Robert Morris University is the welcoming place that the other 76 percent of students know and love; we ask that these changes be made so that minority students can also feel that same pride in being a Colonial.”

