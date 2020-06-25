https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/philadelphia-cave-mob-criminal-vandals-remove-columbus-statue-due-violent-protests/

Philadelphia is caving to a criminal mob of vandals and removing a statue of Christopher Columbus due to “public safety concerns” because of the violent “protesters.”

Democrat Mayor Jim Kenney said on Wednesday that he plans to ask the city’s Art Commission to sign off on the removal during its next meeting on July 22, according to a report from the Washington Examiner.

The reason for the mayor’s concern, he said, is that a fist fight broke out between the violent Black Lives Matter mob and a group of white residents who were attempting to protect it on Tuesday. Naturally, he sided with the petulant vandals and is giving them what they want.

“The mayor respects the liberties of people with opposing viewpoints to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights,” the spokeswoman told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier Of The American Revolution in the city was vandalized earlier this month.

Due to the tomb being made from soft limestone, professional conservators had to be brought in to help repair it and remove the spray paint.

“The National Park Service is working to remove this graffiti on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the American Revolution (at Washington Square) safely. We appreciate the offers to help that we’ve received, and we ask your patience while professional conservators continue this delicate task. Thank you for your encouragement and support,” the Independence National Historical Park wrote on Facebook.

Preservation at Work: The National Park Service is working to remove this graffiti on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier… Posted by Independence NHP, Edgar Allan Poe NHS & Thaddeus Kosciuszko NM on Friday, June 12, 2020

“The wall of the monument is a very soft and porous limestone that’s susceptible to pitting and discoloration. To clean this stone without damaging it, we’ve tried non-abrasive steam cleaning and a gentle solvent. But, some paint on the wall remains,” the Facebook post added. “A professional stone conservator is now addressing this graffiti. The treatment saturates the painted stone with a mild solvent held in place by poultices (soft masses). After about two weeks, the stone’s appearance should improve.”

It is expected to take over two weeks to remove the damage.

