http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6R1YCJT7FYY/

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participated Thursday in a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.

The Trumps traveled to the Korean War Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the occasion. After pausing in silence next to a wreath of flowers, the military played “Taps.”

The president and first lady spoke for several minutes with each veteran at the ceremony; the president did not shake hands but instead saluted the soldiers while maintaining a level of social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Afterward, a park official gave the Trumps a tour of the memorial.

54,246 Americans died in the Korean War.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

