President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participated Thursday in a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.

The Trumps traveled to the Korean War Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the occasion. After pausing in silence next to a wreath of flowers, the military played “Taps.”

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC on June 25, 2020. - North and South Korea on June 25, 2020 separately marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, a conflict that killed millions of people and has technically yet to end.The fighting ended with an armistice that was never replaced by a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula and millions of families split by the Demilitarized Zone. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The president and first lady spoke for several minutes with each veteran at the ceremony; the president did not shake hands but instead saluted the soldiers while maintaining a level of social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Afterward, a park official gave the Trumps a tour of the memorial.

54,246 Americans died in the Korean War.

