A Bronx NYPD precinct commander is quitting in protest of how the department is handling police reform, The Post has learned.

Deputy Inspector Richard Brea is throwing in the towel after nearly three decades because he says his bosses are not giving him enough guidance on how to get guns and drugs off the street now that the department has disbanded and reassigned its anti-crime unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Guardian Angels leader Curtis Sliwa confirmed Brea’s retirement to The Post Thursday after speaking with the inspector, who leads the Bronx’s 46th Precinct.

On Wednesday, the Captains Endowment Association, which represents Brea, sent a letter saying CompStat should be abolished because it pressured commanders to drum up arrests — or answer to angry bosses at monthly CompStat meetings.

Sliwa says Brea, who was due to present his numbers Thursday, told him: “I’ll be more than happy to come to CompStat and get a beatdown but I’m not getting guidance.”

In a call with Sliwa, Brea griped that the department wasn’t giving him any guidance about what his officers should do with firework enforcement.

“How am I supposed to lead?” Brea said, according to Sliwa. “I’m doing this and others may be following in my footsteps.”

Brea’s last day will be Friday, Sliwa said.

The NYPD did not immediately respond for comment.

