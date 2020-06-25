https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-donald-trump-says-black-lives-matter-leader-committed-treason-sedition-insurrection/

President Donald Trump has accused a Black Lives Matter leader of committing treason, sedition, and insurrection in a tweet on Thursday.

President Trump’s tweet was aimed at Hawk Newsome, the leader of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York.

“Black Lives Matter leader states, ‘If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it’. This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!” Trump tweeted.

Black Lives Matter leader states, “If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it”. This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

Newsome was interviewed on Fox News on Wednesday about his calls to “burn down” the US system. He would not clarify if he meant this literally or figuratively.

“I said if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down the system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking figuratively, I could be speaking literally,” Newsome said. “It’s a matter of interpretation.”

[embedded content]