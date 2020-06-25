https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-trump-personally-requested-toppled-albert-pike-statue-dc-restored/

President Donald Trump has personally requested the restoration of the Albert Pike statue that was vandalized and toppled in DC be restored, according to reports.

NBC’s White House correspondent Geoff Bennett reports that “two sources tell NBC News that Pres. Trump personally called Interior Sec. Bernhardt and asked the Park Service to put back up the statue of Gen. Albert Pike – Washington, D.C.’s only outdoor Confederate statue, which protesters tore down and set on fire the night of Juneteenth.”

The White House did not provide an on-the-record comment. But an Interior Department spokesperson tells me: “The Secretary has made his position quite clear when it comes to lawlessness, violence against police, and destruction of public property.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 24, 2020

Additionally, NBC’s reporter said that Trump’s executive order to protect statues and monuments is expected to come by the end of the week.

The Pike statue was knocked over last week by a mob of roughly one hundred criminal vandals.

“Very sad to see States allowing roving gangs of wise guys, anarchists & looters, many of them having no idea what they are doing, indiscriminately ripping down our statues and monuments to the past,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “Some are great works of art, but all represent our History & Heritage, both the good and the bad. It is important for us to understand and remember, even in turbulent and difficult times, and learn from them. Knowledge comes from the most unusual of places!”

Criminals have threatened to tear down a statue of Abraham Lincoln in DC on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. The Gateway Pundit will be covering the attempt.

The statue was paid for and erected by freed slaves to honor the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

