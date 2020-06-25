http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/MVQYRr2ZFFw/red-rainbow-forms-over-birmingham-22249706

This stunning video captures the moment a red rainbow forms above Birmingham, with a rust-coloured dome covering the city.

Footage shows the beginning of a red arc glowing on the right-hand side of the screen before it expands and fills the whole horizon with a gigantic dome.

Unlike the typical rainbow, the inside of the curve is also red – creating a stunning visual effect.

Abigail Daisy Parkes, who filmed the sensation, is heard gasping in shock throughout the clip, which was recorded on June 13.

“This is amazing, oh my God, I’ve never seen anything like it,” she exclaims, before saying “wow” repeatedly.

(Image: Abigail Daisy Parkes / Disclose Screen)

Red rainbows are an extraordinarily rare sight, with Deborah Byrd writing in earthSky.org that she’s only seen the phenomenon once despite “decades of skywatching”.

Abigail’s clip was uploaded onto YouTube by paranormal channel “Disclose Screen The Grimreefar” where it sparked dozens of wild theories.

One suggested that the “matrix was breaking”, in reference to the blockbuster film where humans live in a simulation and the world is run by machines.

Must-see videos Landslide drags entire village into sea

‘Barnsley’s Usain Bolt’ runs from police

Teen girls ‘kicked and slapped’ in park

Reporter chased by protesters

Someone else suggested the natural wonder was caused by “chemtrails” – a conspiracy theory that alleges planes are releasing chemicals to drug the population.

“That is some Nibiru looking phenomena,” said a third viewer.

Another Brummie commented: “I’m from Birmingham too, and I live nine floors up in a tower block and I saw it as well it was amazing, it was just awe-inspiring never seen anything like it.”

A red rainbow occurs when the sun looks very low in the sky, close to the horizon, and there is the right volume of water droplets for light to be reflected, refracted and dispersed.

When the sun appears to be lower in the sky, light travels a longer distance through the atmosphere which gives rise to the red appearance of sunsets because the shorter wavelengths – blue, green, and yellow – are scattered leaving mostly red hues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

