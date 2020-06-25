https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/EliseStefanik-pence-trump-vicepresident/2020/06/25/id/974231

Vice President Mike Pence is doing a great job working alongside President Donald Trump, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Newsmax TV.

Speculation has begun to bubble that Trump may ditch Pence as his VP after the publication of a recent Forbes article with a headline that read, “Will Trump Dump Pence? After Her Tulsa Tryout, Elise Stefanik Could Be The President’s Next VP.”

Stefanik responded on Thursday’s “Spicer & Co.” to whether the rumor was true.

“That’s fake news, Sean,” Stefanik said. “I love Mike Pence. America loves Mike Pence. I am proud to be a surrogate for the Trump/Pence ticket. I am running for reelection in New York’s 21st district, which is just a true privilege and honor to be able to represent my congressional district every single day in the United States Congress.

Trump gave Stefanik a shout out at his rally in Tulsa on Saturday, which has helped to fuel the speculation. The nod from Trump was likely a thank you to the New York representative for her fundraising efforts in the president’s reelection bid.

As for joining the ticket this November, Stefanik said she just wants to support the president and current vice president in this reelection bid.

“Mike Pence could not have a bigger fan than Elise Stefanik, so I am proud to be supporting the Trump/Pence ticket. I think that is the strongest ticket we have as Republicans as we head toward this November.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

