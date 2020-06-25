https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fiorina/2020/06/25/id/974083

Carly Fiorina, who made a bid for the Republican presidential nomination four years ago, said she will vote for Joe Biden in November.

She made her comments during an interview on the podcast “The Ticket: Politics From The Atlantic.”

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” she said.

Pressed if she is voting for Biden, she replied: “I’m not voting for Trump, but it’s a binary choice. So if faced with a binary choice on a ballot: yes.”

“As citizens, our vote is more than a check on a box. You know, it’s a statement about where we want to go, and I think what we need now actually is real leadership that can unify the country. I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he’s demonstrated that through his life. And I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now.”

Fiorina acknowledged she is a registered Republican but said she doesn’t owe loyalty to any party.

“I believe I owe loyalty as a citizen to my community, to the Constitution, to other Americans,” she said. “And I think we have witnessed, particularly in the era of Trump — but prior to that as well — what George Washington warned us about, which is that the trouble with political parties is people will come to care only about winning, and they’ll forget about values and governing.”

Fiorina, whose physical appearance was once mocked by Trump, congratulated the president in 2016 when he was elected.

