House Democrats don’t want to pass a bill on policing reforms, but instead want to play politics with the issue until the election comes around, Sen. Marco Rubio said Thursday.

“What they want to do is stop the House bill and basically create the three to four months arguing that the Republicans are standing in the way because it’s a key part of their electoral strategy,” the Florida Republican said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” a day after Senate Democrats blocked a policing act presented by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. and in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“They want the issue for the campaign,” said Rubio. “That’s what’s happening here. It’s clear to everybody.”

Rubio also commented on reports implicating former Vice President Joe Biden in involvement with the decision to pursue the Logan Act against President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, after notes were released from former FBI Agent Peter Strzok containing the words “VP Logan Act’, according to Fox News.

“I hope the Judiciary Committee will get to the bottom of this because this is an FBI (matter) and that is the right place for them to examine it,” said Rubio, also remarking on Biden’s comments in an interview that he knew nothing about the moves to investigate Flynn.

“If it all proves to be true, there are only two things to conclude,” said Rubio. “He is suffering from severe memory loss or he is not being honest. We will find out soon enough.”

