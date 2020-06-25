https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/seattle-chop-leaders-tell-protesters-go-home-support-revolutionary-joe-biden/

(SUMMIT NEWS) Suggesting that violence has distracted from the movement’s message, Seattle CHOP leaders have told protesters to go home vote for “revolutionary change” by electing Joe Biden.

Far-left Black Lives Matter demonstrators have been occupying the 6 block area of downtown Seattle for weeks, but entirely as predicted it has descended into violent anarchy, with two people being shot in the space of 48 hours over the weekend.

Indications are that the police will return to take back the SPD East Precinct that was ransacked by rioters early next week, prompting CHOP leaders to urge the dispersal.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

