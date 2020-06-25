http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eXFe8L7c5yE/

Appearing Thursday on Fox Business Channel’s Mornings with Maria, attorney Sidney Powell said her client, former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. (ret) Michael Flynn, was planning to “audit” U.S. intelligence agencies before the fateful 2017 interview which the FBI used to prosecute him.

[embedded content]

A partial transcript is as follows:

MARIA BARTIROMO: This is September 2018, we don’t have any evidence of collusion. And yet, they still wanted to take down Trump’s campaign, beginning with General Flynn. You basically open this up, this is going to be a domino effect, giving us a window into what really took place. Are their other things that have been declassified that the public needs to see to better understand this?

SIDNEY POWELL: There are things that we still don’t have like the original Flynn 302, the original FBI report. The FBI has not produced that. If Mr. Wray wants to improve anything, I think that would be the first place to start, and then the next draft of it too, because we know there were multiple alternations of it. But there’s no excuse for not having produced the first draft of the FBI 302… Flynn was going to audit the intel agencies that would of included some of the FBI’s work, as well. They were all absolutely terrified of an honest person getting in the job of national security advisor and finding out what they all done, in addition to all the other atrocities.