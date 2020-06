https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/star-spangled-banner-tulsa-athletics-home-matches/

(KJRH) Tulsa Athletic team announced they are changing the opening song at all home matches to ensure an inclusive environment for athletes, supporters and the community.

Tulsa Athletic is a part of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) and an American soccer team in Tulsa. Tulsa Athletic plays in the NPSL’s Heartland Conference and plays all home matches at Veterans Park in Tulsa.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook