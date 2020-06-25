http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/SY0o_RUcvdY/strzok-strikes-again.php

Before the D.C. Circuit granted General Flynn’s petition for writ of mandamus in relevant part yesterday morning, prosecutors had produced newly discovered exculpatory evidence to Flynn as a result of the review conducted by United States Attorney Jeffrey Jensen. The newly discovered evidence is identified as notes taken by former Assistant FBI Director Peter Strzok.

FOX News covers the production here and here. The cover letter states: “While the page itself is undated; we believe that the notes were taken in early January 2017, possibly between January 3 and January 5.”

Undercover Huber tweeted out the notes (at bottom). At the Federalist, Sean Davis and Mollie Hemingway comment on the notes in “Explosive New FBI Notes Confirm Obama Directed Anti-Flynn Operation.” As always, their contribution is invaluable. At the American Thinker, Andrea Widburg also comments in “Obama and Biden were up to their necks in the Flynn persecution.”

At the time of the meeting documented in the notes, Obama and Biden were colluding with Comey et al. on a counterintelligence investigation aimed at President-elect Trump. Flynn had been named Trump’s National Security Advisor. The counterintelligence investigation was of course intended to undermine Trump and derail his administration.

The operation run by Comey after Trump took office was kept from Trump. Indeed, to state it another way, Trump was the object of the operation. The Susan Rice CYA memo sought to distance Obama et al. from the operation. Among the “al.” now clearly coming into view is Biden. You got a problem with that?

What we have here is the biggest scandal in American political history by far. Its principals remain at large. Every single one. Indeed, one of them is the Democrats’ candidate for president in the coming election.

Strzok notes out 🔥🔥🔥 —Obama, Biden, Yates, Rice, Comey all discussed Flynn/Kislyak calls: “unusual times” —Comey admitted they “appear legit” —OBAMA ordered: “make sure you look at things” with “the right people” —BIDEN appears to be one to raise “Logan Act v[iolation]?” pic.twitter.com/wH6W0IJhsi — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 24, 2020

