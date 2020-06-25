https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/super-spreader-church-center-coronavirus-outbreak-sued-82m/

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) Daegu, the city at the epicentre of South Korea‘s coronavirus outbreak, has filed a civil damages suit against a church that has been linked to over 5,200 of the country’s cases.

Widespread infections among members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in February and March made South Korea the first country to have a major outbreak outside China.

The city now is seeking 100bn won (£66m) in damages from the church for allegedly ignoring the city’s quarantine measures and allowing the disease to spread among its members.

