http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/2ydmk0HFsRA/texas-governor-pauses-state-s-reopening-due-spike-new-covid-n1232118

The governor of Texas hit the brakes on reopening his state Thursday as hospitals were inundated with “an explosion” of COVID-19 cases and officials reported 47 more deaths and nearly 6,000 infections — a grim new daily record.

“The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business.”

Abbott urged “all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly and socially distancing from others.”

“The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business,” he said.

The surprise statement from Abbott came before the announcement that the state had recorded 5,996 new coronavirus cases and the most daily deaths since May 20, when 50 deaths were reported. Earlier, Abbott issued an executive order designed to free up more beds in the state’s four biggest counties by postponing “all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary.”

Not long after that, Texas Medical Center in Houston reported all its ICU beds were now occupied.

Texas now reporting 12,600 hospital beds and 1,300 ICU beds avail. @GregAbbott_TX today suspended elective procedures in 4 largest counties to preserve bed space. Hospitals in Houston said today they are still in position to handle the surge — Jim Vertuno (@JimVertuno) June 25, 2020

But the dire news was not just limited to Texas as the U.S. saw a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day, with 45,557 reported Wednesday, according to a tally by NBC News. Also, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the true number of Americans who have been infected could top 20 million.

Southern and Western states like Arizona and Florida that began aggressively reopening around Memorial Day are now seeing staggering spikes that make clear the deadly virus is showing no sign of going away, as President Donald Trump has repeatedly predicted.

Overnight, Florida added 5,004 new COVID-19 cases and the state’s death toll climbed to 3,327. Arizona reported 3,056 new cases and 27 additional deaths Thursday.

Visitors, some wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19, walk along the River Walk in San Antonio on June 24, 2020.Eric Gay / AP

California, which was among the first to put into place a statewide lockdown, has also been reporting record numbers of new cases, many of them young people. And there was no evidence yet that the Black Lives Matter protests that swept the nation after the police killing of George Floyd were fueling the sudden rise.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

“It’s important for the American people to know that this is a localized situation,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Fox News earlier Thursday. He also repeated the White House’s assertion “that some of it clearly has to do with increased testing.”

Trump later amplified on the testing claim in yet another Tweet, even though most health experts say more testing is not the sole reason for the spike in cases.

The number of ChinaVirus cases goes up, because of GREAT TESTING, while the number of deaths (mortality rate), goes way down. The Fake News doesn’t like telling you that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

But former federal Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said this crisis was bound to happen.

“We reopened against the backdrop of a lot of persistent spread in those states, so it’s inevitable that cases were going to go up,” Gottlieb said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “I think they’ve gone up more than most people expected, and I’ve certainly been surprised by the acceleration in the cases as well. I think most of us were.”

Among those who recently tested positive for COVID-19 were members of Trump’s campaign staff and members of the Secret Service who attended his rally on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In Texas, Dr. Faisal Masud, medical director of critical care medicine at the Houston Methodist hospital system, said they were managing for now, “but if this trajectory is what it was the last 10 days when we literally had a tripling of our cases — we can’t do that for a couple weeks at all.”

“This is not good,” he told NBC News. “The explosion of patients all across, that explosion has to slow down.”

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted Thursday he was serious about enforcing the two-week quarantine that he and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut want all visitors from current coronavirus hot-spot states like Texas, Florida and Alabama to follow.

“The law is, if you come in from another state you have to self-quarantine for 14 days,” Cuomo said on CNN. “If you don’t, and you get caught, you will have violated the law, you can be fined.”

“If you fly in to New York, we’ll have your name, we’ll know where you’re supposed to be staying. There will be random checks,” he added.

But public health and policing experts told NBC News they have serious doubts about whether such a requirement can be enforced, while one pundit suggested Cuomo’s move was political payback against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had called for New Yorkers to self-quarantine for two weeks in March when coronavirus cases were spiking in New York.

People enjoy the weather in Central Park in New York on June 21, 2020.Jeenah Moon / Reuters

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city was “on track” to begin phase three of its reopening on July 6. That would include reopening outdoor recreational areas like dog runs and basketball courts, and allowing indoor dining in restaurants and the operation of nail salons at 50 percent capacity.

As the country shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the roaring economy that began under President Barack Obama and continued under Trump was brought to an abrupt halt by the pandemic.

The effects of that were evident Wednesday when the Department of Labor reported that 1.48 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week. It was the 14th straight week that states processed over one million first-time applications.

Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, conceded in an interview Thursday with Fox Business Network that “there are spikes in hot spots, there’s no doubt about that, and there will be some shutdowns, in individual places.”

But Kudlow said he believes that by the end of the year the unemployment rate will go below 10 percent, and “it’s going to be a steady drum with higher jobs and lower unemployment.”

The current national unemployment rate is 13.3 percent, according to the Labor Department.

Meanwhile, the Government Accountability Office reported that more than a million dead Americans were mistakenly sent COVID-19 stimulus payments totaling $1.4 billion.

Few regions of the nation have been hit as hard economically as southern Nevada, where the pandemic silenced Las Vegas’ booming hotel and casino industry.

As the gaming business slowly gets to its feet, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered facial coverings in all public settings. The mandate will go into effect at midnight.

About half of Las Vegas hotels and casinos have reopened recently and business groups have largely supported Sisolak’s order despite its potential to turn off tourists. Casino employees and players of some table games had already been ordered to wear masks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

